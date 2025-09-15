Subscribe
Call For Writer Submissions: Black Women Speak on Gender Ideology
Paid Writing Opportunity for 'Gender-Critical' Black Women
Sep 15
•
N3VLYNNN
21
2
Not Me Wanting a Thick Booty Femme...
Musings on Casual Sex and Stoking Female Desire
Sep 8
•
N3VLYNNN
16
I Am Writing About Sex, Pleasure, and Holistic Wellness on Substack
Introducing a New Section of my Blog
Sep 6
•
N3VLYNNN
9
2
The Woman Who Discouraged Her Lesbian Friend From Testosterone in 1941
A letter from Pauli Murray’s archives
Sep 1
•
N3VLYNNN
17
August 2025
On ( Not ) Feeling Desirable in Lesbian Spaces.
Navigating Lesbian Relationships & Healing From Abuse
Aug 26
•
N3VLYNNN
18
2
Let Me Rest, N!gga!
Men Who Try to Wear Me Down Into Their Clutches
Aug 19
•
N3VLYNNN
12
9
Writers Have Feelings Too.
Wherever I go, I bring my whole self with me.
Aug 13
•
N3VLYNNN
15
7
I've Hit a Glass Ceiling on Substack, and I Am Discouraged.
The Math Ain't Mathin'
Aug 4
•
N3VLYNNN
20
7
How I Socialize As An Openly Gender-Critical Woman
A Potent Mix of Discernment and Boldness Makes It Fun
Aug 1
•
N3VLYNNN
14
6
July 2025
Dear Studs, It's Okay If You Don't Have a Feminine Side.
Masculine Black Lesbians Who Get High Femme Makeovers
Jul 22
•
N3VLYNNN
28
2
Men Who Get Angry With Me For Smiling At Them in Public
This week, I’ve had two random men get angry with me for smiling at them when they speak to me.
Jul 18
•
N3VLYNNN
23
4
Black Neighborhoods Are A Different Kind of Safe
For A Woman Like Me
Jul 15
•
N3VLYNNN
21
4
