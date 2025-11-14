Over the last few years, I’ve been noticing a clear pattern: “Trans people” who give the trans community bad PR, will swiftly get their trans card revoked, as if it were never valid in the first place.

Especially, when individual males who identify as women are exposed in the media for their violent, abusive, or clownishly misogynistic behavior, the first thing that their fellow trans-identifying males will do, is disown them.

We can see this playing out with Alexis Black, and there have been so many more.

Now, this doesn’t happen for every single violation—it exclusively happens when a man’s behavior is so undeniably vile that he cannot manage to garner any sympathy from the general public.

It happens when lots of people are supporting the woman who has been victimized.

It happens when said man is being viewed for exactly what he is, which is a man.

“Transwomen” will say that he is not authentically transgender, because real trans people (fill in the blank)...

A real transwoman would never go into a women’s locker room at the “beginning of his transition”.

A real transwoman would wear makeup and a wig.

A real transwoman would use the women’s restroom without disturbing women.

A real transperson would never detransition.

They’re not trans. They were never trans. They don’t represent us.

Most insidious is when they pretend to side with the women who are being victimized, and then in the same breath, they will take the opportunity to platform their campaign about how these predatory men are also a threat to “real transwomen”.

Protect the dolls!

See, this is one of the ways in which the trans community is so huge on gaslighting and diversion tactics.

You can never get a grasp on the definition of trans—because it’s so highly individualized, and the carrot stick is always moving.

Definitions of transness change based on what each person wants it to be, whenever they want it to be that thing. It is deeply rooted in convenience and manipulation.

And this is because, as I’ve explained before, there is literally no definition of trans, other than one’s own self-identification with the word.

You don’t see actual historically oppressed groups denying that a criminal or psycho from their group is actually one of them. Why? Because we don’t have that privilege.

When a black person commits a crime and gets exposed on National Television, you don’t see us running around screaming that the criminal is not black.

When a woman gets exposed for abusing her child, you never see women screaming about her not actually being female.

That would be absolutely insane!

Besides, none of us feel the need to do that, anyway.

We certainly couldn’t get away with it, even if we tried.

But for some reason, this is order of the day with said “trans people” because they rely on identity politics to validate themselves, rather than on material reality.

Generally speaking, we can all discern with our own two eyes, whether someone is of African descent. We can all discern whether someone is male or female.

But we can never discern whether someone is trans or not, unless they say so…and apparently, even that is up for debate, too.

Yet still, they’ve managed to legally insert themselves alongside other groups who have been classed (not self-identified) based on immutable traits.

They want to have their cake and eat it too.

If you want to be validated as a woman when you are not, the term “transgender” needs to be free of a solid definition. It needs to be identity-based. And it is.

Therefore, Trans also includes male pedophiles, rapists, and murderers who want the right to identify as women so that they can abuse more women and children.

If you have your “right”, they have their right too. And they are no more or less valid transwomen than anyone else.

It’s funny…

Invalidating someone else’s transness is always couched as explicitly* transphobic.

...Except* when their definition of transphobia becomes too inconvenient.

It’s only when the public image and statistics of their group get fucked up, that they start to backpedal and change the definition as it suits them.

It’s ironic—that even with all of the major Institutions and Media supporting gender ideology, they are still so insecure, feeling threatened by each individual’s bad PR.

It’s almost as if…no one can step out of line.

Ultimately, they are afraid of being exposed, and they are afraid of people waking up to what this truly is. Many of them don’t want to wake up to themselves, either.

Disowning and shunning their own kind is their last ditch attempt at controlling the public narrative.

But it won’t last forever because these men have gotten too comfortable.

There are too many Emperors disrobing in broad daylight.