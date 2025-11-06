Tish Hyman

A few of my readers have recently brought singer-songwriter Tish Hyman to my attention. However, I actually discovered Tish a few days ago after she reposted my call for submissions in her Instagram stories.

My notifications showed me a photo of a stud with a blue check mark next to her name, sharing my blatantly gender-critical post. Although I very much appreciated the share, it was also a highly unusual experience.

So, I did some investigating...

Upon looking at her page, I saw that Tish had a bunch of posts about her experience being harassed by a female-identifying man in the women’s locker room at Gold’s Gym. She has since gone viral all over social media and various news outlets for how she got kicked out of Gold’s Gym after crying for help.

A lot of people have been yelling at Gold’s Gym, shaming them for their policies which allow men in women’s restrooms. Others are saying that Tish should take legal action against the guy who she encountered, mentioning his criminal history as supporting evidence that he is a predator.

Although I support these responses from a moral standpoint, I don’t think they’re the least bit useful.

Here’s what I really think…