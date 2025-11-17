Maia Poet’s Interview with N3VLYNNN

Greetings Everyone,

I am very proud and happy to share a recent interview I did with

, a fellow Substack writer who boldly educates and shares her story as a detransitioned lesbian.

Earlier this Fall, Maia invited me to be her very first podcast guest, and I was honored to collaborate with her. She was particularly interested in my story because I started speaking publicly against gender ideology around the same time that she adopted a trans identity, during her preteen years.

We talked for hours about our respective journeys! I shared my process of awakening to gender ideology from my sensational 2013 youtube video, “Transwomen Are Not Females” up to the present day—amidst world travels, exploring various “queer” communities. We also spoke about our experiences as heretics who are assumed to follow gender ideology based on our appearance.

One distinctive element about our interview was our discussion about the intersections of racism & gender ideology. I went into detail about the colonial nature of transgenderism, and the ways in which the trans movement strategically utilizes black pain to leverage itself, police black women into complicity, and control the public narrative.

Watching the video back, I rediscovered so many gems that I’ve touched on throughout my writing over the years! The racial and colonial framework of gender ideology is a topic that is less widely understood, so I am glad we fleshed it out a bit more through our in-depth conversation.

Even with the heavy nature of the topics we covered, it was so much fun to chat with Maia, and we laughed a lot throughout! Thanks again

for the wonderful conversation. I hope you all enjoy our convo as much as we did. 🤎