Greetings Everyone,

I’m very proud and happy to share that I was interviewed by journalist Pamela Paul for her latest news article, The Growing Divide in The Rainbow Coalition. My story and blog has been featured in the Wall Street journal.

This article features interviews with myself alongside dozens of other people in the American LGB and T communities who disagree with the mainstream discourse around gender identity—specifically in relation to lesbian and gay rights. It’s an excellent, tastefully written article and I highly recommend checking it out.

Special thanks to

from

for connecting me with this opportunity. I really enjoyed speaking with Pamela.

Low-key, she was the person I was referring to in the essay I wrote about how “someone” asked me how my dating life is going while holding gender-critical views.

Low-low-key…this is the second time I am being featured in the news this year, and with the same photo no less. They really seem to love that one, haha!

For the first article I was featured in— I just privately celebrated the moment by admiring the print copy I received, and storing it in my archive box under my bed.

But the Wall Street Journal is a big deal for me, and I am happy to share with you all.

P.S. if you discovered me through the Wall Street Journal and you would like to contribute to my upcoming anthology, please contact me directly ASAP.

I will be creating a follow-up post about my book project later this week.

Thanks for all of your support. 🌺