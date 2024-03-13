N3VLYNNN

N3VLYNNN

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Max Dashu's avatar
Max Dashu
Mar 13, 2024

This is the best clarification of the historical record of Pauli Murray that I have seen, by far. I really appreciate your deep dive and challenge of the back-projected mythologization which ignores the climate of homophobia she grappled with. Your points about the disrespect to her own self-expression over the course of her life are well-taken, and the first time I have seen the suggestion that, if that trans interpretation was to be taken seriously, then she would be detran. Great work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by N3VLYNNN
Radical Cartoons's avatar
Radical Cartoons
Mar 13, 2024

Wow. Stunning piece of writing. I was recommended to read it on spinster.xyz

As a 64 year old Tomboy who went through gender-distress (and extensive bullying) as a child and teenager, I deeply sympathize with this amazing lady.

I'm glad for her that, like me, she lived before this insane modern craze to delete masculine-appearing women from society. We're here, we're proud, and we're activists!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by N3VLYNNN
62 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nevline Nnaji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture