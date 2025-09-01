Pauli Murray, 1941. Courtesy of Schlesinger Library, Harvard Radcliffe Institute

In 2024, I wrote an essay called, “How The Trans Movement is Erasing Black Women From History: Setting The Record Straight About Pauli Murray”.

My essay takes a critical lens to modern society’s transing of late black female civil rights activist Pauli Murray. Using her personal archives as a guide, the essay delves deep into Pauli’s struggle to embrace her masculine presentation and homosexuality, and her interest in taking testosterone to correct what she viewed as a sex deformity.

Amongst the many documents Pauli saved in her files, I discovered a letter from her colleague, Dorothy Schultz, speaking against Pauli’s efforts to become a biological male through a drug trial of testosterone.

This letter stood out to me, mostly because I found Dorothy to be so loving, embracing, and understanding of Pauli and her sexuality (perhaps as good as it could get in the 1940s) while also being honest and firm about her stance on Pauli’s pursuits, and setting clear boundaries about how it would impact their relationship.

I quoted this letter in the original essay, but I didn’t include the whole thing because I felt that it deserved its own space. I’d like to share the transcribed version here, as well as my own commentary.