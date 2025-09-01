The Woman Who Discouraged Her Lesbian Friend From Testosterone in 1941
A letter from Pauli Murray’s archives
In 2024, I wrote an essay called, “How The Trans Movement is Erasing Black Women From History: Setting The Record Straight About Pauli Murray”.
My essay takes a critical lens to modern society’s transing of late black female civil rights activist Pauli Murray. Using her personal archives as a guide, the essay delves deep into Pauli’s struggle to embrace her masculine presentation and homosexuality, and her interest in taking testosterone to correct what she viewed as a sex deformity.
Amongst the many documents Pauli saved in her files, I discovered a letter from her colleague, Dorothy Schultz, speaking against Pauli’s efforts to become a biological male through a drug trial of testosterone.
This letter stood out to me, mostly because I found Dorothy to be so loving, embracing, and understanding of Pauli and her sexuality (perhaps as good as it could get in the 1940s) while also being honest and firm about her stance on Pauli’s pursuits, and setting clear boundaries about how it would impact their relationship.
I quoted this letter in the original essay, but I didn’t include the whole thing because I felt that it deserved its own space. I’d like to share the transcribed version here, as well as my own commentary.
[Jan. 8 1941] At the office.
Dear Miss Murray,
I would like to speak at length on the declaration, if it is a declaration, which you have made as to your future enterprises. Personally, I do not think it is such a good idea. Although few people are willing to accept this fact, there definitely are three classes of human beings; the true man, the true woman, and the homosexual. If you have tendencies to swerve toward the third class, then that is where you belong. Why try to change yourself?
In doing so, you will not find complete happiness, nor can you impart even a minute part of happiness to the person involved in your changed state of action. It is not fair to take a person's life and future happiness in your hands while you are trying to decide what your position in life is.
There are joys and sorrows among the normal as well as among the abnormal people. You suffer in one way; they in another. You have always asserted that you want to be free to live your life as you see fit. Do just that, and by doing it, you will find your salvation.