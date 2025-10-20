Someone recently asked me what it’s like for me to date within the lesbian community while holding my views on gender identity.

I told her don’t date, so I don’t have any problem.

Why create problems for myself, when I am already at peace?

I think casual dating opens you up to too many discordant energies.

This is amplified when you get on apps, meeting people who you would never cross paths with in real life.

Literally, isn’t that what an app is for? An aid to help you encounter people who would otherwise be difficult to meet in real life?

Personally, I don’t think it’s a good sign if my path is so misaligned with someone that I would never set foot in the same spaces they would.