N3VLYNNN

N3VLYNNN

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Gratitude for My Subscribers & A Special Someone...

Thank Yous, Meows, and a Book Update.
N3VLYNNN's avatar
N3VLYNNN
Dec 25, 2025

Hi Everyone,

I decided to try a little something different! 😸 This is my note of gratitude for those who have supported me this year and beyond, an update on my anthology book project, and me sharing how I am using the holidays as a space for intention setting.

I also brought my special friend on camera to say Hi for some extra cozy vibes. 🤎

Wishing you all a peaceful holiday! 🌟 Thank you for your support. 🌺

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Nevline Nnaji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture