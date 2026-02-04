N3VLYNNN

N3VLYNNN

N3VLYNNN
N3VLYNNN Superscript
Full-Length Audio-Essays on Family Estrangement
Preview
0:00
-4:40

Full-Length Audio-Essays on Family Estrangement

N3VLYNNN's avatar
N3VLYNNN
Feb 04, 2026
∙ Paid

Greetings Everyone! I’d like to share the full-length audio versions of both essays I’ve published this year on family estrangement.

This includes the audio versions of “Family Estrangement is Not an Epidemic; Child Abuse IsandWhy I Estranged From My Parents Even Though I Still Love and Appreciate Them”.

This podcast is available for download on your device of choice, and you’re welcome to read along too! I hope my sharings on Family Estrangement are illuminating for those of you who can relate to my story, or those who just want to understand the topic more deeply.

Enjoy!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Nevline Nnaji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture