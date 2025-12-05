As many of you know, I am creating an anthology that highlights the voices of African-American women who dissent from gender ideology.

The original working title of my book was: She Holds The Line: Black Women Speak on Gender Identity. During the planning stages of the book, I speculated as to whether the word “Identity” should be swapped out for “Ideology”.

Admittedly, I was afraid that using the phrase “Gender Ideology” would create more barriers in the publishing and distribution process.

“Gender Ideology” is a phrase which names the philosophy that supersedes gender identity over biological sex in language, law, and society.

It is most frequently used by people who critique the real, measurable harm that is caused by the implementation of this philosophy through transgenderism.

However, the term “Gender Ideology” is not widely used or understood by the general public. Not only do most people not know what “gender ideology” means—but once you google the term, A.I. automatically blasts you with the idea of it being used by “anti-LGBTQ” groups, as if it is a homophobic slur.

“Identity” was softer and more approachable. It’s still a fairly accurate description of the book’s contents, without being too controversial and in your face.

I knew that “Gender Identity” coupled with “Black Women” would be a surefire way for my book to gain automatic entry into the usual spaces where books like mine belong—such as libraries. It certainly worked for the grant I earned to publish this book. So, I decided to keep the word “identity” for the time being.

But then, something happened along the way that changed my mind.

I got cancelled—again.

It happened after my Call for Submissions received a wave of visibility and support from a few larger literary platforms on Substack.

People were sharing the Open Call and applying to be featured as an author without fully understanding my project—despite my best efforts to be upfront and crystal clear about the book’s subject matter in the post.

But once a few of these new people finally understood what the book was about—the backlash began, and it wasn’t pretty.

Although this phenomenon had very little to do with the actual title of my book, it shifted my mindset about how I should present it to the world.

I’d like to share the story of the events leading to up to that cancellation, how the large platforms who promoted my work received a mess of backlash that led them to withdraw their support just as swiftly as they gave it, and how being promoted on these platforms only led me to receive a bunch of misaligned opportunities.

I’d like to talk about why I’ve decided to change the book’s title—even if it means being misunderstood by some people, and risking admission into certain spaces and opportunities that I think the book truly deserves.

I discuss the power of language, and why it’s important to be clear and forward-thinking when it comes to sharing your views.

Finally, I share how I avoid getting the red carpet pulled out from underneath my feet in spaces where I’m superficially welcomed and supported for being a black, same-sex attracted woman and Artist.