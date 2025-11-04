As many of you know, I am working on a print anthology book which highlights personal stories and perspectives of black women who reject gender ideology.

Submissions were due on November 1st. So far, I have received some very beautiful works which I’m excited to share with the world!

However, luck has it that my Call For Submissions received a sudden spike in visibility, just two days before the deadline.

Since then, a few women have also asked me for a slight extension so that they can complete their writing, and I felt it only fair to offer a grace period to others.

So, if you would like to contribute to the book and you missed the deadline, please email me ASAP and let me know when you would be able to submit your piece.

There are some talented black women writers following me who have some thangz to say, and I’d love to hear from more of you.

I am not publishing a new submissions date for everyone because I have already started reviewing submissions, and I have entered a new phase of the project.

So, the sooner you can send me your work, the better. I just want to offer some flexibility for those who would like to contribute to the book, but who may have felt harnessed by time constraints.

As a heads up, I am prioritizing stories and essays over poetry at this point. Long(er) works are appreciated.

Please reach out if you have any questions. Thank you for your support! 🌺