N3VLYNNN

N3VLYNNN

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Which Witch's avatar
Which Witch
2d

You capture something that I’ve been struggling with. I’ve never had lots of close friends but I have a lot of old acquaintances who I see periodically.

Slowly I am filtering a number of them out because of my views on women’s rights. I cannot be bothered to self edit and feel if I cannot discuss things I find important then the friendship isn’t there.

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NuanceMatters's avatar
NuanceMatters
2d

I appreciate your clarity and unflinching commitment to yourself and your path. This is something I am constantly striving for. It’s a beautiful thing to see and thanks for modeling it. I’m curious, do you know anything about the enneagram? If so, do you know what your type is, and if so, are you willing to share? Some of us have greater access to the commitment that you possess and some of us have to really work at it…like for a lifetime!

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