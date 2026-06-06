This may come as a surprise and/or disappointment to some of you, but I am tired of talking about gender ideology.

Hear me out.

For the last 4 years, I have devoted much of my creative practice to researching and writing about transgenderism’s impact on myself and other black women, especially those of us who love women.

I’ve focused on the racist and colonialist tactics of the trans movement, as well as the particular ways in which trans activism disproportionately harms black women.

I have broken this ideology down and exposed each and every one of its shallow roots, its hypocrisy, and its far-reaching damage—especially towards the most vulnerable groups on our planet.

My writings on this subject have been passionately astute outpourings. I have felt deeply called to do this work, because I know that I have the skillset, mind, heart, and positioning to bring perspective to this issue in a way that is not otherwise spoken for.

This blog has also been a refuge for me to process the most painful aspects of how this ideology has impacted me and my community, and a space to process the everyday grief I endure as a result of openly affirming the truth. It still is.

But let me be honest: I am tired, and I’ve been tired for a while.

Opening my feed to see people screaming “Men cannot become women!” is draining as FUCK!!!

I understand that there are people out there who still need to see this message, but I am not one of those people.

And there are only so many ways you can creatively remix this statement before it wears itself out.

So, I am tired. Or should I say re-tired?

Because the birthing of my anthology, “She Holds The Line” has completed the mission of me articulating everything that I have to say about this subject.

I have an entire archive containing dozens of writings on gender ideology...

But there are 3 foundational works I’ve created (and worked exceptionally hard on) that I think everyone should read if they want to get a solid grasp on the subject:

I wrote each of these works with the general public in mind (which I do not always do). If someone genuinely wanted to understand my point of view, and learn foundations to properly and holistically deconstruct gender ideology, there we have it.

And without further ado… (((cue looney tunes music)))

That’s all folx!!!

OK, not exactly…

What I mean is—I want to write about other things that move me. I am not a political puppet—I am an ARTIST. I have always peppered my blog with writings about other topics; pretty much whatever I want, to the utter delight and/or shock and dismay of my subscribers. Even my youtube channel, which I started in 2008, platformed my hodgepodge of well-articulated, yet totally left-field thought.

This marks a more intentional shift towards that.

I already have another memoir brewing in my womb, and other topics that have been on my mind and heart. New things I want to learn about, and new things I have to say, and old stories I have yet to share.

I have *gasp* other controversial opinions. Maybe nothing as holistically catastrophic as believing men cannot be women...But, things that would make certain people angry.

Like, my beliefs that cats should have freedom to enjoy nature, my affirmative beliefs on the “right to die”, Pan-Africanism, or…seriously wondering if I should be single and celibate for the remainder of my youth, despite being a total siren.

My platform is not centered around controversy—but this marks a shift for me to welcome more diversity in my research and writing, and more breathing room to focus on other creative work.

This summer, I will also be reviving my Women’s Wellness platform, and further pouring into my own emotional and sexual healing journey. The fruits of this work will be shining through, and I will also be sure to announce the release of my new platforms when they are available.

It’s not that I’m going to stop talking about gender ideology completely. This is something that impacts my daily life, whether I like it or not. And because I’ve gone so public with my views, I’m now properly going against the grain in society.

That said, I am a full-time working Artist. And in my opinion…given the quality, consistency, and authenticity of my work—I should’ve been a Substack bestseller.

So, if you want to compensate me for my work, especially through the economic risks I take for my outspokenness, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. 💐

(((¡Shoutout to my paid subscribers!)))

My outspokenness will always follow me like a shadow—even if I decide to make art about bubblegum and lollipops for the rest of my life.

So I anticipate that there may continue to be things I occasionally need to speak and/or vent about regarding the trans issue—especially how gender ideology impacts me as a whole person. Everything I have learned about gender ideology informs the consciousness of my work, no matter what I do. And (unfortunately) I retain a hyper-awareness about transgenderism that influences how I move through life.

🎼Every step I taaaake, every move I maaake…

I am also open to further amplify my voice on platforms that feel aligned and authentically welcoming to my perspective on the subject.

Not the ones who want to use me as a scapegoat for their corny-ass liberal circus show….but the real ones who are ready to talk sense amidst chaos.

Real Recognize Real.

I expect that in 5-10 years when this hollow empire starts to visibly crumble, people will come sniffing around for the OG’s who have held it down this entire time, and that would most definitely be me.

I am not necessarily seeking such opportunities now, nor do I expect them to be handed to me in such a culture of fear; but I am open to them as they arise. Hay Oprah!

So, sit back and enjoy the ride.

The end of an era marks a new beginning, and we’re just getting started.

Thanks for rocking with me. 🌺