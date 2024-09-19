N3VLYNNN

Discussion about this post

Justin Ross
Sep 20, 2024

Even though I understand why people say it, I always find "you could be having as much sex as you want" annoying.

Because what I want to say is, okay, please show me the people in my area who are compatible with me, and loving, and available, and adult. Point to them. Show me all these wonderful options for sex partners that I have clearly overlooked.

Some people don't understand that it's not just about a choice to have more fun - and it's not even just about standards. In order to have good sexual partners, you first have to have the immense good fortune to *meet* them.

If all I had to do, in order to have great sex, was choose to... I'd be a very happy person indeed.

coffeebits
Sep 20, 2024

What a strange reply to receive...

