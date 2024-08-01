N3VLYNNN

Cecil
Aug 6, 2024

Yes I completely agree I don’t use it and when someone does - I start to avoid them. I don’t want my daughter thinking it’s ever okay to use and have had several talks with her about men and boys who use that term - stay away from them - run far far away.

Elspeth Cypher
Aug 1, 2024

I really appreciate this. Thank you. By way of contrast, keep an ear out for how often men are called “gentleman”, even in circumstances where they most certainly could not be considered “gentlemen.”

2 replies by N3VLYNNN and others
