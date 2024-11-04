N3VLYNNN

Nov 4, 2024

This resonated. I've never felt poor even when my circumstances shown otherwise. Shit, even now lol. Perhaps it's the Naija-hustle mentality or just the woman in me that refuses to bow down to all the weight that should otherwise overwhelm me into surrender... Nah son, I got this....one way or another.

Cheers to us both!

