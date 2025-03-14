I recently wrote a note about how older lesbians shouldn’t feel bad for the young lesbian and bi women of my generation because most of us are actually quite comfortable with gender ideology. Ignorance is bliss!

This sparked a brief exchange with one of my elderly readers, who explained that most young lesbians probably disagree with transgenderism—they are just keeping their heads down, or adopting they/them pronouns to avoid conflict.

I strongly disagree.

Most lesbians under 40 aggressively defend transgenderism, or they are ready and willing to do so when called upon-like a dormant militia.

Many of them are totally brainwashed, and they believe every lie they’ve been told.

Yes, many bi/lesbian women are hiding behind enby pronouns. And, some women are genuinely fearful.

But they are not all innocent little victims.

Many women will throw another woman under the bus in a heartbeat if that is what it takes to maintain their social status as a “good person”.

This is part of why common ground on this issue is not enough for me to form a friendship with a woman.

I am very outspoken, and I take risks with how I share my voice.

Women who secretly agree with me, but who are not ready to stand with me—cannot really be trusted.

At best, it just creates an imbalanced dynamic where I am able to support them, but they cannot fully support me.

Look, I get it…

Some women are more concerned with financial gain, fitting in, and the like.

Who wants to be in the trenches, garnering a hateful mob? Not I.

I wish I didn’t have to concern myself with this issue.

And believe it or not—I value wealth, ease, and community too.

But the reality is that if your social or economic livelihood is strongly linked to a cause you do not support—your allegiance to that cause will be tested.

And I do not want to be the collateral damage of that test.

I am not going to position myself to be abandoned because a woman in my life was most concerned with saving face and maintaining her own silence.