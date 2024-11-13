Last night, I went to a class at a circus school, excited to learn a new skill.

It was a small class of only 4 students, including myself.

While I was standing there waiting for class to begin, the teacher approached me and asked me how I pronounce my name. We shared a moment of humor when she told me a cute story about why she always likes to make sure, and I warmed up to her.

Then she asked for my pronouns.

An invisible spotlight glared into my eyes. Everyone was standing there, looking at me—listening for my answer. As far as I know, I am the only student who was asked this question.

“Oh…I don’t do that,” I said.

She looked genuinely confused. “So is it no pronouns? Should I just use your name?”

“I just don’t like to introduce myself that way,” I said, growing quietly enraged that this was becoming a whole thing.

Her confusion persisted.