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coffeebits's avatar
coffeebits
2d

A lot of this mirrors/recalls to me our exchange just now and yeah, it's exactly what I was talking about with it being easy to minimize staring - but there is NO mammal who misunderstands a blatant stare. Not one that they are receiving. The lady in your comments would get it too if she was on the receiving end of it.. though she might deny it to herself or just be unable to consciously identify the source of her discomfort.

It is a form of aggression to so openly and pointedly display your attention. Anyone who denies that is probably thinking of themselves as having transcended their animal ancestry as well.

Especially the second guy with the smirk gave me the heebie jeebies to read about, wtf what a creep. That shit isn't even a come-on, it's just sexualized aggression.

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Which Witch's avatar
Which Witch
2d

I’m sorry you received a response questioning your mental health. What you described is a very real and deeply uncomfortable experience, and dismissing it like that only shows a lack of understanding.

Many of us grow up aware of the male gaze from a very young age, often before we even have the words to describe why it feels wrong. As children it can be confusing and unsettling; as adults we recognise more clearly the risks and dynamics behind it.

While not every woman has experienced the exact same situation, most of us have experienced something similar enough to recognise the feeling.

Talking about it openly matters, and it certainly doesn’t make someone “mentally unwell” to name something that many women quietly navigate throughout their lives.

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