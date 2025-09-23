Last night, I crawled out from under a rock and said a word about my thoughts on Charlie Kirk’s death.

In short, my note was about how I see myself in Charlie. I am saddened because, if his murder can be celebrated because of his “wrong-speak” then the same thing can surely happen to me.

One of my readers commented on my post, urging me not to identify with him:

Tbf, Charlie Kirk was not critical of gender, he loved gender when the stereotypes are forced on the “right” sex. Most Christian conservatives and RW in general absolutely love gender, just not faggots and degenerates. Lol I think his murder is absolutely fucked up, but I wouldn’t identify with him too hard, even about gender shit. These cats are not critical of gender in the same way gc lbg are.

Honestly, this comment rubbed me the wrong way, and I wasn’t sure if she got my point. I thought to respond directly, but I felt it best to write a post instead.

First of all, I understand where she is coming from. It’s true that LGB gender-critical people like me tend to hold vastly different perspectives on gender than the average Christian conservative such as Charlie Kirk.

Christianity creates a package deal of beliefs around “natural order” that prescribes certain roles for men and women. This excludes homosexuality, abortion, and other ideas that are commonly associated with liberal thought.

I know that there are a lot of religious people who have fallen for the Okie Doke when it comes to gender ideology. I see tons of churches in my city with that ugly-ass pride flag flying outside their rustic gates.

However, a traditional conservative Christian will not find transgenderism to be compatible with their belief system, regardless of other political views.

Here’s the thing: "gender critical" thought is actually the norm. Most people, regardless of background, are aware that male and female is not an identity, but a fact of life that comes with certain immutable traits.

Everything else is just an idea. Gender identity is a modern, Western phenomenon. Most of humanity is still not exposed to transgenderism, nor have they had the opportunity to form an opinion about it.

I like to think of "gender-critical" as a umbrella term for people who have become aware of transgenderism, and who are educated enough about it as a concept to understand how it is a harmful, nonsensical ideology when put into practice.

A lot of different people are gender-critical. There is room for divergent perspectives that still strongly align with this singular issue. And in my opinion, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

However, the nuances between each type of person who disagrees with transgenderism—are not currently recognized.

Pro-trans liberals conveniently lump all of us into the same “Christian Conservative" or “TERF” group without using their noggin to execute any sort critical thought.

And unfortunately, this sort of black-and-white thinking also leads to violence.

So my point is, that Charlie and I agree on this one thing, and that one thing is used to vilify people mercilessly.

I see myself in him-not because we are the same politically, but because we’re both attacked by the same group for respectfully expressing our ideas on this same issue.

And at the end of the day, we are all lumped in together as the same exact force of evil, even though it doesn’t make any sense.

So yes, when I see that a man is murdered for his views on this subject, knowing that liberals have received death threats for the same exact thing…I see myself in him because I know that those same people senselessly hate me too, for the same reason.

I know that liberal rhetoric about “Protect Black Women” flies out the window when it comes to this subject. Black women are not protected when we disagree with the liberal status quo. Our lives and our voices are disrespected and thrown away.

If you don’t believe me, just listen to all the death threats that Senator Shawn Thierry received for her stance on protecting minors from gender transition.

Look at all the death threats Natalee Barnett received for opening a women’s only gym.

Trans Activists pose more of a safety threat to black women like myself than the police ever have.

And where is the outrage against that from the BLM “liberal” community?

Nowhere.

The fact that there are nuanced differences between my beliefs about gender and that of the average conservative is not the point.

Yes, there should be a distinction made as an educational effort.

But who sold us the idea that agreeing with someone on one issue means that we’re guzzling their whole pitcher of kool aid?

And when someone has died, what good does it do to separate and push ourselves away from them as if we shared absolutely no common ground when we did?

This whole song and dance around not "identifying too hard” with Charlie Kirk because he holds “problematic" views…is the same type of shit that hurts me.

There are people who know I’m a good person but who don’t want to support me because they’re afraid of catching cooties from my “problematic” self.

The reason why I feel free to talk about how I see myself in Charlie Kirk is because I know exactly who I am, and what I stand for.

I do not belong to anybody.

I am nobody’s darling. I am sovereign. I will associate myself with whomever I please, and in the ways that align with my values.

The people who take that and then begin to call me a Christian Conservative, a TERF, blasé blah…are not using their eyes or their heads.

They are brainwashed. And I do not belong to brainwashed people either. So it is not my mission to make myself acceptable to them.

But unfortunately, those tend to be the very people who will take a rifle and shoot at someone who disagrees with them, or cheer on someone else who does.

Those are the people who will shrug and say, "Well she didn’t deserve to die, BUT…"

At best, it’s always this soft stance against violence for someone whose life you really don’t give a shit about, just because of their politics.

Of course some of us want to distinguish ourselves as the innocent and save our own asses. We don’t want to stand with the “bad guys”.

But that is not what will protect and save us in the end.

We have to do better.