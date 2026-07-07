N3VLYNNN

N3VLYNNN

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lesbotronic
20h

I like "I hope it goes out of style one day." Often anyone saying anything negative about plastic surgery gets stampeded by a herd announcing how hard they would never dare impinge upon the freedoms of consenting adults to do what they want with their bodies blah blah blah ...

But where is there within the space of consenting adult freedoms blah blah blah ... where you still wish more could simply choose to NOT?

And not JUST for yourself (in my case, sounds like you too) but because the more you see folks getting "procedures" you imagine their salesmen are the ones getting the most out of them.

Telling anyone she should save her money and avoid risking her health might be considered "hateful" as well because you're not "affirming" her self-concept as actually needing all that. Or something?

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