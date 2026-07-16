Me today at the park before walking home

Today, I hastily passed by the man who harassed me everyday for 9 months. He didn’t say anything because he was with his new girlfriend, a woman who lives in my building. However, his male friend yelled GOD BLESS!!! as I walked by.

When I didn’t acknowledge him, he said, “That’s Okay because I’m gonna say that to you every single time I sees you from now on!” He continued yelling nonsense at me as I walked into the distance.

It was the same exact line the original harasser gave me before forcefully inserting himself into my daily excursions for almost a year—reverberatory scoldings and all.

Speaking of which, I’ve noticed that most of his close associates have tried to court me in some way or another, whether male or female.

Unfortunately, there have been a couple of instances where I had to give a woman the cold shoulder after I had previously given her a friendly greeting...all because I clocked her association with him.

It’s simple math! If I say hi to her when she’s standing next to him, now he gets to talk to me too. OK. So now, none of y’all get a hello, whether he’s around or not.

This man uses these women as pawns, and only god knows why I always see so many women hanging around him all the time because he has absolutely nothing to offer except illegal substances, a bunch of spare time, and a low-vibe dick.

Clearly, he is scraping the bottom of the barrel for the most mentally and spiritually broken women this area has to offer. But apparently, it works! Because he’s swimming in pussy...so I don’t know why I needed to be in such sharp focus for so long.

Shouldn’t you know your lane by now?

You’ll never have me. Not in this lifetime, and not in the next. So let it go.

I REBUKE you, in the name of Jesus!!!

But yeah, back to his male friend who spat his same line like a frighteningly broken record...

It’s funny because I thought I had defeated my harasser. I thought I had earned his silence…only to find his clone pop out of nowhere, like a malignant virus.

They are all infected with the same disease. And yeah of course there is misogyny and entitlement but…there is also a deep layer of stupidity that underpins this sort of behavior, and that’s what annoys me the most.

It’s the same feeling I get when a man tells me to smile when I walk past. It genuinely feels as though I lose brain cells every time I hear those words.

And no, I don’t want to engage. I don’t care if they think I’m high-siddity. I am!

I am bougie. I will turn my nose up. I will call security on your ass.

I even bought a pair of sunglasses for privacy reasons…

Sometimes, I’ll open my parasol and tilt in such a way that no one can see my head when I walk past.

And I understand my energy well enough to know that it’s nothing to be ashamed of.

It’s one of the better things I adopted from my upbringing.

But I don’t always have my sunglasses on. And I don’t always want to whip my parasol out. Sometimes, I am simply walking home alone, in my natural state.

And on the occasion that they catch me walking down the street, exposed to the elements—they fall all over themselves to penetrate my peaceful aura with their raggedy-ass energy…because that’s the closest they’ll ever get to having their own.

Every time something like this happens near my house, I’m reminded that this is not my forever home. This is a blessing for me, but it is still a stepping stone.

There are always reminders not to get too comfortable, and those reminders will get louder as I grow. Just like God ushered me out of my last situation, I will transcend this one too.