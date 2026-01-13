N3VLYNNN

N3VLYNNN

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Courtney Elisabeth's avatar
Courtney Elisabeth
1d

I think in capitalism, the family system is forced into reflecting the economic system. And I think we are all in an abusive family right now (not just the US). We clearly see abuse at the hands of the state, and we are being gas-lit into believing, "it's not so bad. It's not really abuse. That's just the way things are. We act this way because we love you. You're actually the problem."

Reply
Share
3 replies by N3VLYNNN and others
Which Witch's avatar
Which Witch
8h

In this polarised world, no one seems to want to take the time to ask and think about a situation.

Yes I have heard about kids being groomed online to split from their families but as a Gen Xer I know a number of adults (all women actually) who have come to understand how toxic their parental relationships were and had to take themselves away from that situation for their own safety.

I don’t think anyone takes this lightly and this is a deeply personal decision. As said, the only person who can make these decisions is them. When my friends explain why, it always strikes me how manipulative the parents act, the more they loose power over the one who has chosen to cut contact.

Reply
Share
1 reply by N3VLYNNN
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nevline Nnaji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture