Greetings Everyone!

I’m very proud and excited to share our groundbreaking podcast discussion for She Holds The Line: Black Women Speak on Gender Ideology!

Our discussion features myself alongside two of the book’s co-authors, Krysta Elora and Sia Mensah.

We dive deep into the personal journeys behind the essays and poetry we contributed for the book—including a rich discussion about our experiences as LGB and detrans women, how trauma informs trans identity, the religious nature of gender ideology, the particular burden of transgenderism on black women, and more!

But don’t be fooled—amidst all the serious and vulnerable talk, we had a BALL!!!

✨Vibes, Vibes, Vibes✨

So, sit back with a cup of tea and enjoy this 90 minute watch. I guarantee you there is nothing quite like this on the internet!

How to Support This Video

If you love our discussion and you would like to help this video (and the book) reach a wider audience, please visit this link to watch on Youtube, like the video, leave a comment underneath the video, and share the direct link with your networks!

Likes, comments, and shares boost the video’s visibility in the Youtube algorithm—especially when they are made within the first hour of the video’s launch.

Also, please restack posts about the videos so that it can circulate on Substack, including this one! Over the next several days, I will also be posting short video clips of our podcast, so you’re welcome to share whichever clips resonate with you.

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She Holds The Line is now available for purchase! You are welcome to order your copy of the anthology here.

This amazing project was made possible by an Artist Grant from FAIR in the Arts. Thank you Fair For All for believing in this project and investing in my vision!

Thank you also to my paid subscribers and everyone who has supported my work over the years in various ways.

I appreciate you and I hope you enjoy this beautiful project. Enjoy 🌺