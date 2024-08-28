Author, Kai M Green

Sometimes I look at old photos of women who are taking testosterone in an effort to look male, and I’m saddened by how naturally beautiful they used to be.

While women face sexual violence no matter what we look like, it’s often the pretty girls who are sexually objectified so rampantly and persistently.

Beauty is a quality that we should be able to enjoy and celebrate within ourselves and our bodies, but as women we don’t often get to without rude interruption from those who devalue us for it.

I understand wanting to hide it all away behind a full beard, flat chest, male voice, and acne. I understand wanting a fucking break.