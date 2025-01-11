N3VLYNNN

Jan 11

Thanks for posting this and for saying the hard truths that some of us are too polite to say!! Yesterday I saw a lady walking on a huge deserted beach wearing a surgical face mask and I burst out laughing as I walked past her from a distance.

It’s all about the illusion, not the reality.

It’s all about social perception, not biology.

No wonder people on the (so-called) right think that woke culture is superficial, performative and hypocritical. They aren’t entirely wrong.

Unfortunately, that also means they dismiss real forms of oppression like racism and sexism, labelling victims of sexual violence as hysterical / attention-seeking (i.e. fake) etc. Meanwhile, they claim oppression language for themselves too, by lamenting how much white people / men are being oppressed these days…which I suppose in a capitalist society where <1% controls the planet is also true, but still!

The picture you’ve posted in this blog so perfectly captures it: real, fleshy, complex human beings are reduced to caricature, a cartoon, an assemblage of body parts (that can be swapped around at will!), and reduced to laundry list of identity labels (brown, queer, big bodied, disability, gender non-conforming) that screams “BE KIND TO ME, I AM HURTING/FRAGILE OK?”

I find it bizarre how people are embellishing the visibility of their oppressed identities (perceived or not) since if they are truly oppressed, you might not want people to know what that identity is if it’s not visible. People can obviously see I am: 1) young, 2) brown, 3) female, so I have enough reasons for them to dismiss me in meetings, at work, in conversations without also revealing my sexuality or my disability. I don’t need people to feel *more* sorry for me or treat me like a delicate fragile flower that’s going to burst into tears at the slightest thing or further dismiss my opinions just because I’m too weird or put my opinions on a pedestal because I’m winning the “Oppression Olympics”. Golly me, if I think I have an identity/beliefs that are going to get me slammed in public and treated like crap, I tend to hide it – not flaunt it (as nice as being “out” about them would be lol).

The virtue-signalling does seem more about faith than facts, a religious belief than reality – so well put here: “So, the mask is just another element of the whole Queer Culture mentality, which polices people to follow certain practices and beliefs, as if they are worshipping an invisible God.” Amen!

Good on you for taking care of your health with sunshine, good food, exercise etc. During covid I wondered what became of my leftie progressive friends who were all about systems thinking and systems change (as opposed to the individualism of capitalism). The medico-pharmaceutical model is predicated on reductionist beliefs around one cause = one disease = one cure* which doesn’t make a lot of sense from a whole-systems perspective but does make a lot of money!

And it’s further predicated on the aggressive denial of women and Indigenous people’s knowledge about traditional herbs, holistic healing (cue witch hunts) and subjugation and dismissal of nature (because medicine / because tech innovation). A veritable concoction of racist, sexist, technocratic ideology! The very ideology that apparently the mask-wearing queer people are purporting to reject…

The other issue I have with the masks is the war mentality it symbolises. You’re either with us or against us. You’re either a germ-fearing citizen or an irresponsible granny killer. You’re either virtuous or you’re virulent. Science doesn’t matter. Facts don’t matter. The first casualty of war, after all, is truth. If you ask me to take off the mask, you are literally KILLING me. By wearing a mask – even in nature, even in deserted spaces, even after the pandemic is officially over – I am SAVING LIVES. You either care about people or you’re a dangerous murderer who should be locked up (quarantined).

For those of my leftie progressive friends who were so supposedly anti-war (peace and love hippies), it is difficult to see them subscribe to war ideology when it suits them. While most of the queer people are probably not wearing the masks out of an overt war mentality, it’s covert – it’s that they’re the good guys (fighting off the bad guys not wearing masks, or bad guys = germs) or the (potential) victims.

Urgh.

*I understand people are going to panic if I upset their cherished reductionist models. As a biologist, I hate to admit that we actually don’t know as much about the human body and disease as we pretend we do, and most of our reductionist models cannot be verified in reality using the scientific method so remain pure speculation. Try psychiatry first – the theory that an imbalance of molecules in the brain causing mental illness never been proven in reality (but does rake in eye-watering profits!). Some good reads on this are Johann Hari’s "Lost Connections" and feminist psychiatrist blog What Would Jess Say:

https://whatwouldjesssay.substack.com/p/4-ways-mental-health-is-misused-in/

https://whatwouldjesssay.substack.com/p/what-do-i-think-of-neurodiversity/

https://whatwouldjesssay.substack.com/p/lets-apply-sagans-razor-to-psychiatry/

I think the real reason — not mentioned here — is that the masks make it slightly harder to clock someone’s gender.

In my experience, it’s the trans camp that does this harder than anyone else. And I strongly suspect that’s why.

