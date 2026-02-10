N3VLYNNN

EvieU
2d

Good points here. Transgenderism as a lifestyle (of deluded men), vs blackface as a derogatory performance. The misogyny of trans can be compared to racism, but it’s definitely not an exact parallel. On the flip side, the pro-“trans rights” activists try to do this comparison with American past racist policies also. For example: “Not allowing trans women into women’s bathrooms is just like Jim Crow!” The progressive left screams. Ridiculous.

2 replies by N3VLYNNN and others
Ana Vázquez
2d

But isn't the comparison made with drag queen art as "womanface", and not transgenders in general?

1 reply by N3VLYNNN
