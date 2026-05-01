N3VLYNNN

N3VLYNNN

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Grl Wonder's avatar
Grl Wonder
4d

I just ordered from your website! As someone who didn't get around to inputting my own perspective, I'm excited to read everyone's inputs and officially start my writing journey here!

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lesbotronic.com's avatar
lesbotronic.com
4d

Just preordered the Kindle version. :)

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