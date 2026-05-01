Greetings Everyone!

I am very proud and happy to share that my latest anthology, She Holds The Line: Black Women Speak on Gender Ideology is now published!

Book Summary

She Holds The Line is a groundbreaking anthology of personal essays and poetry exploring the adverse impact of the transgender movement on the lives of black women.

This powerful collection features 13 African-American women who courageously share their narratives of how the modern trans movement reinforces oppression and erasure within their own lives, and the world at large.

Through vulnerable stories and sharp analysis, these women critique the political rhetoric of queer culture and share their vision of what true liberation and healing can look like for all of us.

The women featured in this book hail from all walks of life. We hear from detrans, lesbian, and bisexual women, women who are currently and formerly incarcerated, as well as artists, academics, mothers, and veterans.

Many of the authors have been subjected to cancel culture in their personal and professional lives for questioning or rejecting gender dogma, while others have experienced more severe abuses as a direct result of modern transgender self-ID laws, which allow men more liberal access to female spaces.

The powerful stories contained within this book shatter common stereotypes of who holds dissenting views on this subject, and why.

Readers are invited to open their minds and hearts along with this book, allowing it to expand their worldview.

Featured Authors include: Venus Angela, Krysta Elora, Dawn Jackson, Tomiekia Johnson, Tiffanie Victoria Jones, A’Ja Lyons, Sia Mensah, Khadijah La Musa, N3VLYNNN, A. Shanté, Sibyl Shaw, Shawn Walker, and Kristin Zebrowski.

Me holding a copy!

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Where to Buy The Book & How To Support

She Holds The Line is now available for pre-order on Amazon, with an official release date of May 30th for both print and ebook versions. I also have a limited number of signed print copies available on my Artist website.

You can preview the book and find all purchasing links here.

If you enjoy the book, I highly encourage you to leave a review on the platform where you purchased it, and recommend it within your social networks and public library.

Amazon sales and reviews really help to boost the book’s overall visibility.

So, if you know that you would like to leave a review, I highly recommend purchasing the book through Amazon to support its initial launch.

EDIT: Wow, A few hours after this announcement, all of the signed copies in my Artist website shop are sold out! Thank you so much for your support. I have updated my website with a 2nd indie option to purchase the book apart from Amazon.

Bookbaby offers authors higher royalties than any other platform, and they are the ones who printed my book. You are still welcome to leave a review on their platform!

The book is available on a few other platforms too-I am just recommending the stores that are most impactful to the success of the book right now. Whichever way you choose to support this project will be much appreciated!

This month, I will be sharing a voiceover excerpt of the book’s official Introduction, and I will also be sharing a video discussion with the authors, so stay tuned!

Thanks for your support 🌺