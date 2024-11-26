Sade just released a new music video for her latest song, titled “Young Lion”.

The video description states:

“Young Lion" features from TRAИƧA, a 46-track prismatic spiritual journey celebrating gender expansive life in 8 chapters.”

When I read this vaguely poetic little bit, I already knew we were in deep trouble. *sigh* Here we go! My stomach felt uneasy watching the video, which features a compilation of nostalgic footage from her daughter’s early childhood.

An androgynous little girl is depicted laughing and playing outdoors, while interchangeably wearing “girl” and “boy” styles of clothing and hair. Sade’s voice beautifully croons to a heartbreaking, almost tragic melody:

Young man

It's been so heavy for you

You must have felt so alone

The anguish and pain

I should have known

With such a heavy burden

You had to carry all on your own

Forgive me, son

I should have known

Towards the end of the video, a more recent footage reel showcases the grand reveal: Sade’s daughter, who is now grown woman, has clearly taken testosterone, and she laughing in the car alongside Sade, looking as Black Trans Joyful™️ as ever.