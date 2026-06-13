Hi Everyone!

Thank you to all of you who have supported my latest anthology, “She Holds The Line: Black Women Speak on Gender Ideology”. It’s been exciting to witness the outpouring of support for this project and I am deeply grateful that it’s making the impact it deserves.

If you enjoyed the book, I’d love to receive a review on the platform where you initially purchased the book.

Reviews are incredibly helpful for the book’s visibility and credibility, so that other people can have a glimpse of its impact.

For those who purchased a signed book on my Artist website:

Please visit the shop page here, scroll down a bit, and click the "Reviews" tab that is next to "Description". You can rate the book and submit your review there.

For those who purchased on Bookbaby:

Please visit my book webpage, and scroll to the bottom of the page, login, and submit your review.

For those who purchased on Amazon:

Login to your Amazon account, scroll to find the book in “Your Orders” and click “Write a product review”

Thank you so much for helping me offer this book the visibility it deserves! I appreciate you all. 🌺