She Holds The Line: Black Women Speak on Gender Identity

As many of you know, I am working on a print anthology which highlights the voices of black women who have been impacted by gender ideology. This is a friendly reminder that Submissions are due on November 1st 2025.

You can find full project guidelines and a link to the application here.

Out of the several the women who have expressed interest in contributing to this project, I have only received a couple of submissions so far. However, the submissions I have received are so deeply moving; each uniquely powerful in their own way, and I’m very excited to share them with the world.

Aside from publishing this book, I’d also like to host an event to offer community engagement around the topics discussed in the anthology. I have lots of ideas for this project, but I am taking everything one step at a time.

