This week, I’ve had two random men get angry with me for smiling at them when they speak to me.

A couple of days ago, I passed by a group of 3 men standing on a sidewalk. As I walked closer, they grew silent. One of the men said “How you doin?” I quickly darted my eyes in his direction, and kept walking forward with a little smile on my face. His friend yells after me:

“Someone said Hi and you’re just gonna smile without speaking? That’s a lil’ RUDE!”

Unbeknownst to them, I kept that same little smile plastered on my face the whole way home, as I pondered his statement. I thought men wanted you to smile. Historically, whenever I walk past men without smiling, they get angry with me for not having a smile on my face. So it was the first time in my life that I was being harassed for smiling.

But indeed, it wouldn’t be the last.