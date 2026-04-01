I Won An Artist Grant for my Anthology!
Greetings Everyone,
I am proudly delighted to share some exciting news!
This morning, I sent my anthology, She Holds The Line: Black Women Speak on Gender Ideology, to the printing press.
This means that the book will be available for purchase within the next few weeks! I will be publishing an announcement, as well as an official introduction of the book in my upcoming posts, so please keep an eye out.
Also…
I am one of the grand prize winners of an Artist grant from Fair For All! 🎉
FAIR’s support will be funding an author talk and book launch for She Holds the Line. My intention is to offer space for a Q&A so that readers will have an opportunity to join our discussion about the topics and stories presented in the book.
I will be sharing more information about that in the coming weeks as well.
Thanks so much for your support! 🌺
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Congratulations, I’m so pleased all your hard work is paying off.
I’m looking forward to buying it!!