Greetings Everyone,

I am proudly delighted to share some exciting news!

This morning, I sent my anthology, She Holds The Line: Black Women Speak on Gender Ideology, to the printing press.

This means that the book will be available for purchase within the next few weeks! I will be publishing an announcement, as well as an official introduction of the book in my upcoming posts, so please keep an eye out.

Also…

I am one of the grand prize winners of an Artist grant from Fair For All! 🎉

FAIR’s support will be funding an author talk and book launch for She Holds the Line. My intention is to offer space for a Q&A so that readers will have an opportunity to join our discussion about the topics and stories presented in the book.

I will be sharing more information about that in the coming weeks as well.

Thanks so much for your support! 🌺