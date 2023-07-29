Within the past week, I’ve resigned myself to the fact that Instagram will probably never restore my main account, n3vlynnn, which was suspended 3 months ago. Since then, I’ve contemplated how I will rebuild my audience for my Artistry and writing, whether or not social media will be part of that, and if it will be-what social media platforms are truly accessible, and best for me.

I will do another post on that at some point, since I’ve recently learned a ton about the pitfalls of social media, and I know what it really takes to build a creative business, from experience. Hint: social media is not the god we should be worshipping.

But for now, I want to say-that, in my social media questioning phase, I decided to join Twitter.

Yes, that’s right-Twitter. The platform I have always loathed and despised.

I want to say that, Twitter definitely has a few upsides, as opposed to Instagram. Aside from being less censorious towards gender-critical women, and being owned by a man who has counted ‘cis’ as a slur, the main upside is that regular people’s accounts and conversations are much easier to discover and join in through a simple search tool. This is how I managed to find a slew of black women who were questioning and fighting back against the queer/trans status quo.

And it is also, how I found this:

Jess Hilarious Jess Hilarious on Instagram: “Who tf stands up for US? Wtf you mean we don’t own WOMANHOOD AND MENSTRATION! Y’all couldn’t bleed if y’all tried!”

I found this video circulating by a black woman named Jess Hilarious-someone who I had never heard of before, and who used her large platform to call out the bullshit. And not even in an intellectualized way-but from the depths of her heart and soul!

Listen, y’all.

Anytime I see a woman with a blue check mark next to her name on social media, with thousands…millions of followers, speaking truth about this nonsense, especially a black woman, I’m immensely proud and appreciative.

Even if it’s a woman who doesn’t have a large following, I have respect, because I know what it takes. All of these women are walking through fire to light the pathway for themselves-and for the rest of us.

I only know one other black woman artist who has used her major platform to highlight these issues, and that is Laetitia Ky.

It’s rare to find black women Creatives and Entrepreneurs calling out the bullshit. Especially in this day and age, when so many women are hiding in the shadows to “protect” their business *ahem*

😹 Hey. At least Ri-Ri got the gender appropriations part right! She was sweating bullets to appease the woke mob, and the truth still managed to slip out. That should tell you something.

Anyway…

After a couple of days on Twitter, I decided to leave the platform. I couldn’t handle the over-exposure to toxic conversations, violent imagery, and the overwhelming “who is a real feminist” cliquishness that was happening on the platform.

It’s definitely a rabbit hole, and it’s not for me. But I did hang onto that video I found by Jess Hilarious, and I visited her Instagram page to check out the full video and read the comments section.

This girl was taking heat. And as expected, some of the comments she received from men, included jabs on her beauty and femininity, i.e. “I thought you used to be a man this whole time”; “I thought you was a trans-woman this whole time, how you gon’ talk shit about transwomen?”, all while circulating unflattering photos of her. This sort of masculinization is usual for brown and dark-skinned black women in the public eye, especially those who dare to break boundaries.

I love that this concoction of racism, colorism, and sexism that is unique to black women, is what the woke mob instrumentalize, to compare black women’s experiences to that of transwomen, and further validate the idea that men can become women.

Although the negative comments were loud, they were in the minority. Jess also had a ton of support from black women and men. I even saw some stud-daddies cheering her on, which made me very happy.

I was so encouraged to see this outpouring of support-a representation of our community that you don’t see in the media, or in any woke platforms that lump black women and queer/trans together as if we’re all existing in this monolithic rainbow.

Jess herself, has alluded to the fact that she is a Sapphic woman.

Posting a childhood photo of her younger self with a group of girls, talkin’ bout how she used to have that stud energy as a child, and posting recent photos of her with her stud-daddy ‘best friend’. Girl, please. We see you outchea! 😹

Black women are not a monolith, and most of us don’t agree with this ideology, regardless of our political background or sexual orientation.

The proof is in the pudding.

I’ve screen-shotted a few noteworthy comments.

Enjoy.