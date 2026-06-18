N3VLYNNN

N3VLYNNN

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Wendy's avatar
Wendy
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This one hit home so hard for me. I have been reading your substack for a long time and pretty much every entry resonates and I compose a comment but then I chicken out for some reason or other. But this--I just want to hug you and tell you, I Get It. I've had all these thoughts myself. Every one. A few years ago I was lying down and nearly choked to death on a cough drop. I thought to punch myself in the diaphragm as I started to panic and it flew out. That's when so many of these things became clear to me.

I won't lie and tell you that I went out the next day and made new friends and reconnected with old ones. Because, like you, I can't establish serious connections to people who believe that men in dresses are automatically lesbians if (when) they declare it so, among other issues. I do have an emergency contact now, but that's because I ended up moving back to my hometown to care for my aging parents a few years ago. I am extremely lucky to have them and to get along with them. But since I've been here I've tried to connect with community in general and communities in particular and I've left (or been asked to leave) every one. So I stopped trying. I know that some people probably think this is because I'm emotionally stunted (maybe) or that I'm Too Afraid Of Being Hurt Again (I am, and why is that a bad thing?). But it's easier than having my heart broken in so many ways so many times.

But something that has made me feel less alone is finding writers like you. You are MUCH wiser than me, and I assume you are much younger (I'm 57) and you've figured out the world in ways that I figured out maybe last week. You are brilliant and creative and also grounded in reality so that you even think about things like having emergency contacts. I'm hopeful I might be half as together as you by the time I die, but that would mean living to be at least 157, so unlikely.

Anyway going to post before I lose my nerve but I want to say that I'm pretty you are an emergency contact mentally and emotionally for a lot of women. I won't be trite and condescending and say Oh You'll Find Someone! because no one can know that and because it's disrespectful and wrong to make light of your pain. But I must also say that

you deserve, as much as or more than anyone, community and care and connection. Anyone should be honored to be your contact. Your spirit comes through the page and you are a blessing.

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