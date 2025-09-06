Hi Everyone,

I’m excited to share that I am opening a new section of my Substack blog, specifically devoted to sharing my journey with sexual wellness, pleasure, and holistic health.

As some of you may know, I have a background in Natural Holistic Wellness and Sensual Dance, which is the basis of my Women’s Wellness platform, Haus of Isis.

I have been on a long hiatus from this work, and I plan to reignite my Youtube Channel and professional offerings in the near future. My Wellness section on Substack is like an intimate, creative offshoot of that space.

N3VLYNNN is my literary Artist platform-a space for me to share (sometimes controversial) cultural commentary, scholarship, and personal essays on a variety of topics.

I have always touched on topics of wellness and healing in my writing, because it’s a huge part of my life, and it informs my broader perspective. As such, I will continue to integrate a healing-centered worldview in all that I do.

However, this section of my Substack is intended to be a dedicated space to share my uncensored musings, practices, and wisdom along my journey of cultivating my own sexual health and general wellbeing.

As per usual, some content may be spicy and/or juicy. You’ve been forewarned!

Since this section is housed under my main N3VLYNNN publication, everyone who subscribes to my blog, automatically receives emails and/or posts from this section as well. If you are a paid subscriber, you will also have access to all paid articles published to section. Posts will be delivered as “Wellness from N3VLYNNN”.

If you do not want to receive posts on this topic, you do have the option to opt-out. All you need to do is go to your.substack.com/account to toggle settings, and you can choose what parts of my blog you’d like to subscribe to.

Thanks for all of your support! I look forward to embarking on this new leg of my journey with my readers. 🌺