Top left is Tremaine Carroll, a transwoman inmate who raped two female inmates at CDCR Women’s Prison.

Editor’s Note:

This is a guest post written by Tomiekia Johnson, a brilliant writer who is currently incarcerated in Chowchilla Women’s Prison. Tomiekia is one of our honorable contributing authors for my new anthology, She Holds The Line: Black Women Speak on Gender Ideology.

This essay is different from the one published in the anthology, but it shares the same theme about Tomiekia’s eye-opening experience and insights about being housed with male inmates, including more detail about the puppet masters who have created this reality for women.

You can read more of Tomiekia’s work in She Holds The Line. Enjoy!

Complicit Judge Favors Male Convicts in Women’s Prisons

Please pick up your clothes, we have them folded! Is the over represented attitude of incarcerated women in the Central California Women’s Facility where Eastern District of California (Fresno) Judge Jennifer L. Thurston refuses to ship out predator male prisoners from the women’s quarters where we are under constant attack.

With astonishing and copious evidence of these predators criminally engaging in rapes, batteries, unwanted touching on women’s breasts, swiping genitals across women’s buttocks, exposing genitals in women’s bathrooms and other shared spaces, has taken a backseat for profits dispatched to government officials, the fractured prison medical apparatus, ambushed mental health programs, and supporters of the game men and judges play with women’s lives -- making abuse a lucrative business.

Ostensibly, Judge Thurston is a loyalist to the Democrats as she fails to return men to their own prison, complicit in inflicting more harm upon women hiding in our cells. Her negligence implies she disgracefully believes it’s legal for incarcerated women to have consensual sex with male convicts. According to the California Title 15 Rules & Regulations and the Prison Rape Elimination Act, it’s a criminal act for any inmate to engage in sex. “No means no, and yes is not allowed,” appears affixed to prison walls throughout the complex.

I dare Thurston to apply her wrongheaded premise to Custody Officers who women’s organizations like California Coalition for Women’s Prisoners, led by rep Colby Lenz, accuse of rape and sexual misconduct without fail, to shift the attention away from the male convicts they keep in our women’s prisons for sexual gain and t-axpayer funded gender transition surgeries to the tune of millions annually. How about teens that “consent” to have sex with adults? According to Thurston’s logic, pedophilia should also be legal.

California is one of the oldest holdover slaver states who don’t care much about the wellbeing of its tenants. I’ve blown up so many lives California could’ve salvaged, but profiting off cruel and unusual grim treatment is more important to politicians like Gov. Gavin Newsom and Senator Scott Wiener, who passed and authored SB132, which forcibly houses men in the only 2 women’s prisons of 33 prisons statewide, and Judge Thurston, who turns two blind eyes to strong evidence of male convicts Dancing at the Pink Pony Club victimizing women. In Chandler v. CDCR, filed again 7/19/24, after Thurston d-ropped the original case filed in 2021, Thurston is still working to protect the male predators who actually inserted themselves in the case as “interveners.”

Now one would think, men trying to figure out how to stay in women’s prisons would be on their best behavior. Not so, interveners Tremayne Carroll and Kelli Blackwell are the most rebellious against the law. Undoubtedly, it’s incredibly difficult for male prisoners to abstain from sexual conduct with broken down women who have arrested development dating back to when they were first incarcerated. I submit it’s a bigger struggle to be an unattainable attractive incarcerated woman, independent, wise, healthy, successful, uncompromising and completely out of their reach.

The stalking, sabotage, and sexual harassment I’ve experienced is nauseating. Thurston; Newsom; Wiener; the most accountable, are negligent and derelict in their duty as they sit with knowledge through eye witness accounts of crimes against women, and blood on their hands. They simply don’t care.

Intervener Carroll was finally charged with rape and witness intimidation and sent back to the men’s prison (should’ve never left). This was only after he stalked and harassed me for years, allegedly raped and impregnated women, beat one fetus from its mother’s womb, then buried it in the yard.

Intervenor Blackwell is another well known mean predator. His female cellies complained about him sitting at the table in the makeshift kitchenette commando, genitals hanging between his legs. He would harass them at the sinks while they brushed their teeth, styled their hair, and applied makeup.

One of Governor Newsom’s Peer Mentors told me Blackwell was the vixen victim of a woman taking sex from him. I opined, he is so familiar with manipulating P-REA to his benefit, he should’ve easily reported her for rape -- crickets. A coworker described an on the job situation she had with Blackwell. She was “shook” when the 6-foot-1, man bulked and “snapped” on her while she gave him instructions in her role as “lead.”

Other coworkers described the lead as “usually very calm, but he rattled her,” leaving her trembling after a verbal dispute with Blackwell. Women complained about Blackwell sharing the workplace low partition bathroom, citing, “he thinks because he sits down it’s OK. We still know he had to move his parts... He gets upset when women wait until he is finished to use the bathroom.

We will never be comfortable with this, and only the women who want to be intimate with them will be.” One upside, when a Blackwell victim spoke out, the Board of Parole Hearings commended her for growth, reporting abuse. A stark contrast from when I spoke out and was put in solitary confinement.

When I reported sexual harassment, stalking, and a-ssault by Florencia-13, Transnational gang member, Michael Contreras, who once blew the head of a fellow gang member clean from his shoulders, I was placed in a human size cage, shackled and perp walked to confinement for “protective custody.” Contreras was an “enforcer” for the Mexican M-afia, o-rdered to “t-ax all d-rug dealers...to kill rival B-lacks...” (Police Magazine) While in the men’s prison, he was charged with the murder of a fellow prisoner, and accused of raping another. Still, Gov. Newsom and Senator Wiener’s criminal SB132 policy, encouraged him to invade and prey upon CCWF.

The latest breach of my privacy came when one of Newsom’s most disrespectful constituents, Mr. James Robinson, who sat on San Quentin’s Death Row 30 years, stalked me. He is known for the infamous “Subway Murders,” when he, self described, “popped those two kids” while buying a sandwich. Twice he came to my cell pretending to look for my cellies; I was in my underwear, frozen. It reminded me of when Michael Contreras would push a woman in a wheelchair down my hall while I was stepping from the shower.

I would step back in to avoid his gaze; Which is precisely why I had to verbally embarrass Mr. Robinson in the laundry room when he put his grimy hands on my wet bras and panties. I felt so violated, as this predator was already accused of having visible boners in his state issued panties. His cellies said he would rudely hang his underwear in the shared commons spaces, gawk at their behinds, and slammed metal drawers to scare them awake early in the morning.

One woman said, “this is an antagonizing individual. He never lived with men in San Quentin.” She opined, “how could he fit in with women?” But it’s Gov. Newsom who allows savage men who committed murders heinous enough to earn them the Death Penalty, to be loose among the female population, as he desegregated Death Row for his failed “California Model,” pet prison project. And his codefendant, Senator Wiener, craftily plays both sides of legal fences. He is a proponent of criminalizing women who are trafficked by pimps he slaps on the wrist.

Wiener is fine with women prostituting themselves but frowns upon those who report rape, and he supports laws that get predator pedophile men off the hook for sexing little boys. Philanderer Newsom, and Oscar Mayer Wiener’s behavior are consistent with d-rug addiction and sexual misconduct that warrants investigating. And Judge Thurston doesn’t fall far from the t-ree, refusing to recuse herself from a case where her real estate husband financially benefited from.

Although Thurston peeps Behind the Barz watching incarcerated women be sodomized, impregnated, and beat down, her commitment to the LGBTQ+ has recused her from issuing a preliminary injunction to protect women. Conversely, and ostensibly, she helped protect her husband’s multi family real estate broker business, issuing a preliminary injunction to prevent law enforcement from making lawful arrests on illegal immigrants -- her husband’s best customers. Folks were outraged, calling for Thurston’s arrest for obstructing justice.

Incidentally, during her confirmation hearing, Thurston was asked, “if there was a domestic violence call with allegation the aggressor is armed, who should respond? Police or social worker?” Thurston recused herself here to, replying, “this is an important decision for emergency response personnel. I lack the experience to opine.” Do-nothing judges create the need for vigilante just-us seekers like a Tomiekia Johnson, Karen Read, even Snowden. Especially when we’ve been sabotaged and framed by corrupt law enforcement.

Unfortunately, some incarcerated women are gullible, easy, plain stupid. They need Judge Thurston to protect them from bad choices, remove male convicts from women’s prisons, abolish SB132, and ban men from ever being housed with women again. Additionally, Newsom and Wiener have used male convicts to destabilize women’s rehabilitation, making them dependent on d-rugs, meds, and dysfunction that leads to depression, overdoses, suicide, and higher recidivism rates, bringing them right back to prison upon release!

I wouldn’t be surprised if Newsom and Wiener have risk assessments that include life insurance policies for women killed by their narcissism. While Judge Thurston sits pleasantly on her hands, I recommend her overseers demand she protect incarcerated women, or recuse herself entirely from the bench. Incarcerated women want predator men to pick up their clothes, we have them folded; Meet us at the door; It’s open!

Author Biography

Tomiekia Johnson is a B-lack Christian mother of a collegiate-scholarship-basketball-playing daughter following in her footsteps, a former drama and theater student with a Bachelor’s in Public Administration, and former CHP Officer, with 15 years of law enforcement experience. Wrongly incarcerated, she is a journalist, author, poet, orator, women’s and girls ‘ sports rights activist, aggressive whistle blower, inside organizer, art curator, rapper/spoken word artist. She has a credential as a Minister of the Gospel and facilitated Grief Share in the Protestant Chapel, Live-Learn-Prosper, Life Skills, and has a special credential to train potential facilitators throughout the entire inmate population – T4T.

Tomiekia wrote “Looking Through The Window: Incarcerated Women Struggle With Faith in Prison”, “B-lack Widow”, “They Not Like Us”, “Grooming Officer Johnson: a Journey from the Academy to the Penitentiary”, and started a handful of additional books still being lived out. Upon release, Tomiekia will be a momager to her daughter, a supportive family member, doting friend, active church member, domestic violence survivor advocate, girls’ and women’s rights speaker, and trauma-informed consultant to high-profile people who are fed up with yes men and women. Tomiekia trusts God, bets on herself, doesn’t suffer fools well, and never bows to Baal.

Calls to Action 📣

Tomiekia is newly on Substack! Subscribe to her blog for future writings.

Join thousands of others in supporting Tomiekia’s journey to justice by signing her change.org petition to be granted commutation so that she can return home to her family.

If you appreciate this essay, please share it with others! Thanks for your support.