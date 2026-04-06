I often hear gender-critical women talk about how open they are to having friends who don’t think like them.

But it’s interesting because these friends who “don’t think like them” are never red pill bros, white power skinheads, “minor attracted persons” or other blatantly loathsome individuals who just happen to think “differently”. No.

They are always exclusively referring to people who follow trans ideology.

Because the truth is, most people who have swallowed the gender kool aid are not the snot-nosed, entitled, blue-haired college kids.

They’re everyday people who latently function as plain-clothes officers of white liberal neocolonialism.

Many times, these people may be pleasant to spend time with, and you may actually have a lot in common with them—but they fundamentally disagree with your deeply-held convictions around how transgenderism is destructive to women, LGB, and children’s rights.

What’s most telling is that the amount of grace we offer to gender ideologues is always a one-way street.

The amount of understanding, compassion, and tolerance you have for that person’s viewpoint (and humanity) will never be reciprocated back to you.

And that’s because the one-way street you’re walking on with that person has in fact, been socially engineered.

People who have adopted gender ideology are not just believing in an abstract theory; they are also adopting a social doctrine. In order for them to maintain good standing in their belief, they also must also adhere to a specific set of rules and behaviors.

So whenever I hear that a gender-critical woman has friends or comrades who disagree with her, my question is:

Is that your real friend?

…

And whenever I hear people talk about the “importance” of having friends who don’t think like them…my question is:

Why?

Now, I can understand the importance of listening to people with different viewpoints, and potentially engaging in a respectful discourse with them.

But Why is it so important to pour into building relationships with people who are not like-minded?

Even on the most primal level...does that make sense?

Is this something we’ve told ourselves we should do because we think it makes us a better person, or is it because we feel desperate?

Let me tell you a story of someone I recently became acquainted with that put these things into sharp focus all over again; reminding me that friendships with people who don’t share your values, or who blatantly oppose or misjudge them—are not “expansive”; they are actually incredibly limiting, isolating, and imbalanced.

I’ve come to recognize that if you’re invested in whitewashing yourself to meet someone where they’re at, you’ll inevitably miss out on the people who are truly available to connect with you on a holistic level.