Today, I opened my Instagram and the algorithm instantly fed me this post by a young black woman who claimed she is no longer nonbinary. Of course I was interested, so I scrolled through her carousel only to find that her gender is Black.

smh…

Describing racism as a gender identity issue is exactly what the neo-colonizers want you to do, sis. Conflate gender identity with as many legitimately oppressed groups as possible, to give it street-cred as a valid human rights issue.

And bonus! Carve a clear pathway to transracialism. (Don’t say I didn’t warn you)

Because trust me. Most of these “nonbinary” middle class white kids would identify as black if they could. The only thing holding them back is political correctness, which is largely a product of the respect black people have loudly demanded over the years.

Calling themselves trans is the closest they can get to racializing themselves, and it will simply have to do for now. But O! What pleasure it will bring to fully envelop themselves in their fetish for being oppressed and othered, by inching closer to the holy grail of embodying...a person of color. drool drool

QTBIPOCCCC!!! 🤟🏾

This is one of the ways in which the trans movement capitalizes off confused, traumatized black women who are struggling to find freedom through gender ideology.

Brainwashing us to the point where we no longer understand ourselves, is the most integral step for them to redefine what it means to be you.

And of course the post has thousands of likes.

It was the way she took their breath away and restored it with a sigh of relief.

Because of course, if she reverted to understanding herself as a black woman who experiences racism and misogyny, people would be disappointed. Who wants a plain-jane analysis, when you could include the rainbow slop of “transphobia”?

You’d have people in the comments suspecting she is a “terf”, or trying to get her to reconsider her nonbinary identity. Trust would be broken.

The tension and backlash would be real, as we’d seen with other black detrans women who have faced swift backlash for simply calling themselves women.

But if you announce your gender as Black, you can still be an honorary trans person.

Because after all, in the Land Of Nonbinary, you can have your cake and eat it too. Queer culture has moulded trans identities such that anyone can simply use it as a prefix to what they actually are, for any reason.

So, come as you are and make yourself at home!

This is why it’s become exceedingly popular to identify as a “nonbinary lesbian” or “nonbinary black woman”. Or alternatively, “lesbian” can be gender in and of itself. Blackness can be a gender. Even though it makes no sense.

But the point is not to make sense.

(In fact, the more incoherent you are, the better…)

The point is to associate yourself with transgenderism for social credibility, and to distinguish yourself from other girls just like you.

I can tell when women are fearfully hiding their knowledge of self behind silly excuses like this.

I can tell when they choose cognitive dissonance, because acknowledging the truth would turn their life upside down.

You were so close to getting it, my friend.

So close, yet so far away.