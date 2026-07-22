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Sasha Aguilar's avatar
Sasha Aguilar
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I am visiting family in NYC this week. I went to a park where lots of people hang out - it was a lovely night with a cool breeze and the beautiful young people were there laughing and lounging. I marveled about how I had not seen any obviously trans identified people in my few days in the city. Alas, I thought too soon as a young Black man in a skirt and a wig asked me if I would like a Tarot reading for $3. I politely declined. He was hanging out with a crew of cool kids, mostly young women, alternate and likely with a slew of identities. I thought about how since high school I had always known young Black boys and men who were effeminate and gay who were embraced by the white girls and the alternative crowds. Here was another example. I see the old homophobias of Black American and Latin American cultures, the appeal of the exotic, now intersecting with neo colonial gender identities. I saw him again the next night with the same crowd huddled together beneath an overhang protected from the rain. I wanted to offer him $20 instead to sit and listen to me talk about gender, racism, homophobia, and sex. Brave new world indeed.

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